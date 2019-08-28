Rain delays Brewers-Cardinals game at Miller Park — which has a roof

Rain delayed Tuesday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

Normally, this would not be news.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Except that Miller Park has a roof.

Who left the roof open?

The delay occurred in the top of the seventh inning with the Cardinals leading 3-1 when rain started to pour into the stadium as the retractable roof was left open.

Apparently whoever’s in charge of hitting the roof button in Milwaukee didn’t see the rain in the forecast.

There was a rain delay at Miller Park.



Yes. They have a roof. pic.twitter.com/SKLx4E36QL — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) August 28, 2019

Somebody at Miller Park neglected to check the weather in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Getty)

Cardinals announcers not pleased

While the TV booth announcing the game for the Brewers took the delay in stride, Cardinals announcers were salty, apparently not interested in any sort of delay of 130 games into the season.

Especially one that could have been prevented by their rivals in Milwaukee.

We have a rain delay... At Miller Park... Which has a retractable roof... WHAT? 🤔#TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/rwyxwUyYpI — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 28, 2019

“This is a terrible, terrible job by the operations manager and the grounds crew right there,” an announcer said.

NL Central rivalries run deep.

Thankfully for all involved, the delay was brief, and the Cardinals and Brewers were able to resume play shortly after the unexpected wet weather.

Story continues

Here’s guessing the Brewers keep a closer eye on the weather radar moving forward.

More from Yahoo Sports: