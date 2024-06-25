Rain delay leads to special moment for White Sox’s starter Garrett Crochet

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox may have lost, but starting pitcher Garrett Crochet had a little bit of a blessing in disguise that came from a rain delay Monday night.

The rain delay, which brought out the tarp to cover Guaranteed Rate Field shortly after 9 p.m., lasted about 30 minutes and allowed Crochet to go back inside the clubhouse to witness his college alma mater bring home a NCAA College World Series championship.

“During the rain delay, I was able to see them,” Crochet said after the White Sox’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday. “When I came in here, I checked my phone, saw they were able to finish it out, which was nice. Very cool. Very happy for [Tony] Vitello and the guys over there.”

Tennessee, led by head coach Tony Vitello, won its first baseball national championship Monday night in a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M in Game 3 of the CWS finals

The Volunteers bounced back from a Game 1 loss to win two straight and become the first No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament to win the title since Miami did so in 1999.

Tennessee (60-13) held an Aggies team averaging 8.5 runs per game for the season to six runs over the last 20 innings of the finals, with Zander Sechrist and Nate Snead doing the heavy lifting on Monday before Texas A&M came back to score four runs and get the tying run at the plate in the ninth.

Aaron Combs struck out Hayden Schott and Ted Burton to end the game and set off a Tennessee celebration behind the pitcher’s mound.

Crochet said his connections to the university still run deep, even though his last appearance in Tennessee orange was over four years ago.

“The strength coach [Quentin Eberhardt] was actually at my wedding. I have a lot of ties there,” Crochet said. “Those were the first guys to give me a shot and put some belief in me and helped started building a foundation of confidence for me. I’ll always have a lot of respect and admiration for those guys and always cheer them on.”

A majority of where that respect and confidence comes from is built on the differences Crochet sees between college baseball and playing in the Major Leagues. According to the big lefty, it was formed from the relationships he developed there, and how much time he spent creating bonds with his teammates.

“It was the camaraderie,” Crochet said. “Here, we spend more time with each other than we do with our families, but there, I don’t think we spent a second away from each other.

“You go back to the dorm, those are the guys you’re living with. You go back to your apartment, and you’re texting those guys immediately asking to hang out. It was a different level of camaraderie. It’s memories I cherish, for sure.”

