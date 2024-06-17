Rain delay, indeed: Baseball state title games will wait until Friday.

Eight high school baseball teams still will get the chance to play for state championships at Target Field, but they will have to wait.

Because of rain Monday and more in the forecast, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) postponed the four state finals until Friday. The league had planned to play Tuesday at two stadiums in St. Cloud in the event of rain Monday, but the forecast for Tuesday is no better. Target Field was available Friday; the Twins will end a homestand Thursday and will play Friday at Oakland.

Friday's schedule matches the plan for Monday. Parkers Prairie and Springfield will play for the Class 1A title starting at 10 a.m., then Rockford and Foley will start the 2A final at 1 p.m. Mahtomedi will take on Totino-Grace in Class 3A at 4:30 p.m., and East Ridge and Mounds View will play for the Class 4A championship at 7:30 p.m.

The MSHSL said in its statement that "the weather models for today are worse than anticipated, and the remainder of the week is forecasted for continued inclement weather." The MSHSL also thanked the Twins, saying, "The League is greatly appreciative of the partnership with the Minnesota Twins for making Target Field available.

"The League appreciates our teams, schools and their communities' understanding and flexibility as the League works to provide teams with the best experience possible," the statement said.

Tickets purchased for the event will be good for Friday, the MSHSL said.

. . .

Tickets

Costs range from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network will stream state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will publish stories and other content related to these state championships and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

* The MSHSL's spectator guide

* Download and print the tournament program

* Star Tribune high school sports page