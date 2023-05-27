Rain cancels on-track action Saturday at Charlotte, Xfinity Series pushed to Monday

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR officials postponed Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Monday due to a forecast of steady rain. Additionally, NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 were canceled.

The Alsco Uniforms 300, the 12th race of the 2023 season, was rescheduled for a Monday start at noon ET. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

On Thursday, competition officials initially moved the Xfinity race time up one hour due to the bleak forecast, moving the event from 1 p.m. ET to noon ET on Saturday. However, heavy rainfall forced the postponement.

Josh Berry won the 2022 rendition of the spring event, leading 89 laps en route to his second of three Xfinity wins last season.

With qualifying canceled for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the starting lineup will be set per the rule book. Therefore, William Byron will start from the pole position. Byron won the Cup Series’ most recent points race at Darlington Raceway and leads the series with three victories in 2023.

The performance metric based on Darlington sets the starting lineup for the longest race of the schedule, factoring 15% of fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver‘s final race finish position, 25% of the owner‘s final race finish position and 35% of the owner points position.

A slew of Coca-Cola 600 winners line up behind Byron on the starting grid, with Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch completing the top five. Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. round out the top 10.

Kyle Larson, who dominated last week’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, will start 12th. Defending and two-time series champion Joey Logano will start 17th ahead of 2017 series champ Martin Truex Jr.