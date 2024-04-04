Rain cancellations frustrates Marion County high school teams who haven't played in days

Apr. 4—FAIRMONT — April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring delays, postponements and cancellations of games and other sports events, creating disappointment and frustration for both coach and player alike.

"It's definitely disappointing," East Fairmont softball head coach Shay Swiger said. "The girls are ready to play since we've had to cancel a lot this week because of the rain. It's always nice to get extra practice time, but it always stinks to have to cancel."

East Fairmont softball is one of the many teams to have canceled games this past week because of the weather. Coaches from East Fairmont tennis and North Marion baseball reported games being canceled, and social media accounts for Fairmont Senior baseball and Fairmont State athletics confirmed cancellations as well.

Perhaps the rain affects no sport the worst than track and field. According to East Fairmont girls track and field coach Shane Eakle, rain affects field athletes more than track athletes.

"That's where it really hurts you, your field events," Eakle said. "They can't throw and things like that."

Eakle said the team had a window of clear weather to practice at East-West Stadium on Monday, allowing his team some time to practice.

Since track and field has fewer meets than the other sports have games, each meet means more in a season. East Fairmont's track and field team was supposed to compete at Clay-Battelle on Wednesday, but problems at other competing schools because of the rain canceled the match.

"Heard this morning about nine or 10 [meet was canceled]," Eakle said on Wednesday. "[Clay-Battelle] had gotten school canceled this morning, but they were trying to hold off to see how things were going. I know a couple of the other schools that were coming in had some flooding going on. I think Tucker County had some flooding and up in Cameron and the northern panhandle."

While student athletes affected by cancellations because of rain find it less than ideal, some, like East Fairmont track and field senior Abreonna Parilak, who competes in high jump and hurdles, would rather train in the dry indoors than compete in the wet outdoors.

"I hate that [our meet] was canceled, but high jump and hurdles in the rain's kinda hard," Parilak said. "Obviously to see sometimes, and when you high jump, the mat's really wet and the turf can get slippery so you can slip really easily. Just kind of annoying."

Some athletes find it easier to train indoors than other. East Fairmont track and field senior thrower Dakota Dammeyer focuses on weight training to prepare him for discus and shot put events.

"Whenever they cancel the meet, all you can really do is get in the weight room and get a good workout in," Dammeyer said. "Strength is a big part of our events as throwers, but if you can get out and throw in the rain, it's not a bad thing if you want to practice and throw in the rain, but not much you can do when they cancel your meet because of rain."

Not every sport can so easily adapt to training indoors, however. According to Swiger, it's difficult to practice softball, a game on a large grass and dirt field with no height limit, in a gymnasium with hardwood and a ceiling.

"We have room here to practice, but you can't do pop flies and stuff, not as well in here," Swiger said. "And we can't really play a full field inside. Just trying to transfer the dynamic from inside to outside can be tough sometimes since we're stuck in here with lower ceilings rather than than being outside where we have nothing that's going to be in the way."

As the rain cancels more games, it requires teams to have tighter schedules for the rest of the season if they can reschedule games at all.

Eakle said that rescheduling track and field meets is really hard because schedules have to line up for all the schools involved.

Rescheduling is made even harder now because the end of the school year is two months away. According to North Marion tennis coach Dean Brown, it's non-stop until the postseason.

"If we can't practice or play [the players] have off," Brown said via text message. "With makeups they will be playing every day until regionals."

It's easier for softball and baseball to reschedule their games because they can play multiple days in a row. This doesn't make it any easier on the players, however.

"Not being able to play has been very frustrating because we have so many games lined up in a row," East Fairmont softball senior Marisa Delbrook said. "Whenever a game gets canceled, it just stacks more and more games on in a row. It's difficult for our team to stay in the zone of playing without practicing and everything."

Delbrook added that everyone on the team gets worn down after multiple games in a row. Players feel mentally and physically exhausted after long streaks of two-plus hour long games.

Teams hope for a break from not having games the first few days of the week. According to The Weather Channel, Fairmont should expect rain and possibly snow on Thursday and Friday. Whether the weather cancels games for the rest of the week is to be determined.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548