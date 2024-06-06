Railroaders score 12 in series opener win over Gary SouthShore

Jun. 5—Impressive performances by starting left handed pitcher Jacques Pucheu and designated hitter Brian O'Grady led the Railroaders to a 12-4 series opener win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Tuesday night at La Moderna Field.

In his best start as a Railroader, Pucheu went seven full innings only allowing two hits and no earned runs while striking out three RailCats. O'Grady put up four RBI as he went 3-for-5 with a home run. With nine on the year, O'Grady stays within one of Chicago Dogs center fielder Narciso Crook who leads the American Association in homers with 10.

Catcher Blake Grant-Parks returned to Cleburne after being released by the Chicago Dogs and signing with the Railroaders hours before game time. Grant-Parks felt at home with a 2-for-4, three-RBI performance.

Grant-Parks and the 'Roaders try to make it a four-game winning streak in game two of the series Wednesday night at La Moderna Field with first pitch set for 7:06 p.m. Check cleburnetimesreview.com for the score of that match. Their next game begins at 7:06 p.m. today.