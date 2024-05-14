Railroaders remain undefeated four games in

May 13—The Cleburne Railroaders have kicked off the 2024 season with hot bats and stellar defense to start out undefeated 4-0, complete with two dramatic ninth-inning wins.

The 'Roaders opened the season on Thursday night with a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The wins continued through Sunday night. The fifth of their six-game series was set for Monday night and they close out the series tonight. Check cleburnetimesreview.com for updated scores.

A pitching duel saw one run scored combined between both teams when right fielder Carter Aldrete hit a solo home run in the fifth inning on Sunday night. Aldrete's third home run of the year was enough for the Cleburne Railroaders' 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Mother's Day at La Moderna Field.

It was all about the pitchers, especially the starting pitchers. Winnipeg's Landen Bourassa and Cleburne's Kyle Johnston went back and forth in their outings where they combined for 17 strikeouts. Johnston went five innings, allowed four hits, zero runs and struck out six. Bourassa pitched six innings and struck out 11. Outside of the Aldrete homer, Bourassa gave up two hits and two walks.

After Winnipeg loaded the bases in the middle of the seventh inning, right handed pitcher Dylan Bice relieved right handed pitcher Travis Perry and quickly got out of the jam allowing no runs in the Goldeye's best opportunity to score on the night. Right handed pitcher Mark Washington earned the save after center fielder Hill Alexander caught a flyball for the second out and threw it home for a play at the plate where pinch runner, Keshawn Lynch, was called out trying to score from third.

Catcher Jaxx Groshans stole the show late Friday night with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in walk-off fashion lifting the Railroaders over the Goldeyes 5-4. A game that featured multiple weather delays, a pitching duel and an ejection after a scuffle ended with Groshans earning Cleburne their third consecutive win.

Through six innings, both starting pitchers only allowed one run combined. Winnipeg's right handed pitcher Joey Matulovich struck out four, walked two, and gave up one earned run in the Goldeye's best performance from a starter so far this series. Cleburne's left handed pitcher Juan Hillman was even more impressive with zero runs, three strikeouts and one hit that came from second baseman Keshawn Lynch's infield single in the middle of the sixth inning.

The game drastically changed once the relievers came in, especially in the seventh inning. After one run scored for Winnipeg in the top of the inning to tie it up, Aldrete hit his second home run of the season and gave Cleburne a 3-1 lead. That lead would carry until the top of the ninth.

As rain scorched down with right handed pitcher Joe Corbett looking for his second save in three days, the Goldeyes scored three runs including a right fielder Max Murphy solo home run.

Murphy was 0-12 for the season before that at-bat.

Later in the inning, Goldeye's short stop Andy Armstrong scored the final run of the inning off a single that brought first baseman Gio Brusa home. On the same play, LF Ryan Holgate attempted to score from second but a throw from Railroader right fielder Brian O'Grady got to cather Michael Berglund in time at home plate for the third out of the inning. Berglund was unhappy with Holgate's aggressive slide and a shoving match by both teams ensued, clearing the dugouts and bullpens.

Berglund was ejected from the game. Groshans replaced him.

A quick weather delay followed the incident before the game continued to the bottom of the ninth with Winnipeg up 4-3. After strikeouts from Alexander and Aldrete and a walk from O'Grady, Groshans stepped up to bat. After a foul and two balls taken, Groshans hit the walk-off two-run home run to win the game. It's Groshans' first hit of the season.

Home runs from Alexander, O'Grady and player of the game first baseman Thomas Dillard surged the Railroaders past the Goldeyes in a 6-4 victory on Friday.

O'Grady homered in his second consecutive game while Dillard put up his first dinger of the season in the first inning with a two-run shot to give Cleburne the early 2-0 lead. The Railroaders carried a lead for the remainder of the game.

Another strong showing from Cleburne's bullpen as an early exit from starting right handed pitcher Johnathon Tripp because of injury brought right handed pitcher Theo McDowell out at the top of the second inning. McDowell pitched three innings, allowed zero hits, zero runs, two walks and struck out seven.

LHP Seth Romero showcased his off-speed pitches in 2.1 innings pitched, one hit, two runs, three walks and three strikeouts earning him the win. Right handed pitcher Mark Washington came out of the bullpen in the eighth inning and earned the save on a three-strikeout performance.

Catch all the action from the Cleburne Railroaders this season by tuning into every game live on AABaseball.TV.