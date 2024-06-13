Railroaders lose on the road

Jun. 12—The Cleburne Railroaders started off their six-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds on the road with a 3-11 loss at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

With 11 runs and 16 hits, the DuckHounds' offense broke out. Josh Altmann paced the team, going 4-5 with a triple, home run and six RBIs.

The Railroaders took an early lead in the third inning but it was short lived.

After Altmann laced a bases-clearing double in the third, he later launched a two-run home run in the fifth. The DockHounds rallied for three runs in the sixth, again including an RBI single from Altmann.

Justin Connell was a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three times, while Demetrius Sims also had three hits, driving in a pair and scoring twice. Blake Tiberi added two hits and two runs scored, as did Carson Maxwell, as Lake Country finished with 16 hits in all.

Game two was set for Wednesday night. Check cleburnetimesreview.com for the score. Game three is tonight.