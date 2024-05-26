Railroaders lose first in Fargo-Moorhead series

May 25—The Cleburne Railroaders (8-6) are back in town for a four-game series against Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (8-4).

They went 4-3 in their first road trip of the season. Cleburne won three of their last four games with over nine runs in each of the wins.

The first game didn't go there way as they lost 14-5 to the RedHawks.

The RedHawks scored six runs in the second inning, followed by four in the third and one more in the fourth.

Game 2 was Friday night and game 3 begins at 7:06 p.m. today. They will close out the series on Sunday, with first pitch at 3:06 p.m. Monday is an off day before they hit the road again to face the Chicago Dogs.

Check our website and ilovetexasbaseball.com for the scores.

Stats as of Thursday

With a homer in Wednesday's game against Sioux Falls, Carter Aldrete is tied for first in the American Association in home runs with six. He also leads the association is a .408 batting average.

After a quiet start, Blaze Brothers is starting to find his groove at the plate. In his last five games, Brothers is batting .400 with six hits, five of them doubles.

Analytics love Thomas Dillard because he gets on base. Dillard has drawn a league-leading 14 walks in 13 games earning an OBP of .426. Dillard looks to replicate his 2023 season with the Lexington Counter Clocks where he drew 100 walks that season.