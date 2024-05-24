Railroaders leading East Division

May 23—The Railroaders are leading the East Division of the American Associated with a 5-5 record.

On Tuesday they lost their second game against the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-4 at the Bird Cade in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Railroaders raced out to a 3-0 lead before Canaries Wyatt Ulrich delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Canaries' Jordan Barth followed with a three-run roundtripper and the Canaries would not trail after that.

Cleburne cashed in on a leadoff double in the third inning and tied the game on a sacrifice fly but Shamoy Christopher's solo home run in the fourth put Sioux Falls in front for good.

Jabari Henry belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning to extend the Birds' lead and the Sioux Falls trio of Bret Barnett, Matt Dunaway and Charlie Hasty combined to toss four scoreless innings of relief.

Barth finished with three hits while Seth Miller struck out five batters over five innings to earn the win. Hasty picked up his second save.

The Canaries can't score until the eighth inning. The final score was 12-1 with a Railroaders victory.

On Wednesday, the odds were in the Railroaders' favor as they took an early lead with four runs in the first inning, followed by two more in the third inning. Two more came in the fourth inning.

In other news, on Monday the Railroaders left-handed pitcher Juan Hillman was picked up by the Colorado Rockies. Hillman is the third American Association player this week to sign with an MLB organization.

The Railroaders return home today to host the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks for a four-game series with several exciting promotions planned.

Tonight's game is Meals on Wheels night and a portion of the proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels North Central Texas.

Friday night is Fireworks Friday presented by La Moderna.

On Saturday, the first 500 fans will receive a team card set courtesy of Dairy Queen. After the game, fans have the opportunity to stay for a Pajama Jam and post-game campout on the field.

Sunday is Spike's birthday. Every Sunday game is free for kids 12 and under if they are signed up for Spike's Kids Club presented by Chick-fil-A Cleburne, which is free to join. Kids can run the bases after the game and receive an Exclusive Kid's Club member card which gives them free access to the Fun Zone during the games.

Gates open at 6:06 p.m., with first pitch at 7:06 p.m. except for Sunday, when gates open at 2:06 p.m., with first pitch at 3:06 p.m.