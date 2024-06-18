Railroaders headed back home after losses on the road

Jun. 17—The Cleburne Railroaders road series against the Lake Country DockHounds had some ups and downs as they finished the series with four losses and two wins.

They wrapped up the series on Sunday with an 11-7 loss at WBC Park.

After back to back walk off losses to Lake Country, the Railroaders bounced back behind starting left-handed pitcher Jacques Pucheu, who allowed one run off two hits through six innings, in Cleburne's 10-6 win on Saturday night.

The Railroaders got off to a hot start with a four run second inning where catcher Blake Grant-Parks kicked it off with an RBI single, followed by second baseman Shed Long clearing the bases with a double later in the inning.

Pucheu threw five scoreless innings allowing his team to rack up the runs. That big lead was beneficial in the ninth inning where the DockHounds started to rally with two runs scored and the bases loaded. Right-handed pitcher Mark Washington was able to get out of the jam with a groundball by right fielder Marek Chlup to third baseman Bret Boswell who stepped on the bag to end the game.

Third baseman Cesar Izturis handed Cleburne its second straight walk off loss by scoring first baseman Josh Altmann on an RBI infield single in extra innings with a final score of 7-6 on Friday night.

The struggles continued for starting right-handed pitcher Johnathon Tripp with another rough outing. In five innings, Tripp gave up five runs off 10 hits as four came in the fourth inning.

Cleburne had four runs of their own in the following inning to take a 6-4 lead off of back to back hits from center fielder Hill Alexander and third baseman Bret Boswell. Earlier in the inning, shortstop Carter Aldrete matched his season-high hitting streak at nine with a single.

DockHounds pitching held strong after the big inning for the Railroaders by not allowing a run the rest of the game. A run in the fifth and a run in the ninth tied the game for Lake Country before the walk off.

Right fielder Marek Chlup hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning off of right-handed pitcher Theo McDowell as the Lake Country DockHounds won game three of the series in walk-off fashion 5-4 over the Railroaders on Thursday night.

Cleburne scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning when birthday boy left fielder Hill Alexander started it off with a two-run home run to center field. That trip around the bases by Alexander marked the 50th home run by the Railroaders this season through just 32 games, the most in the American Association.

The following two runs were scored by Long off a double later in the inning.

Unfortunately, that was the only inning Cleburne was able to score runs.

The Railroaders are back home to face the Milwaukee Milkmen this week.