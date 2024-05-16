Railroaders fall in final two games against Goldeyes

May 15—After opening the 2024 season with a four-game winning streak against the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the Cleburne Railroaders struggled in the final two games on Monday and Tuesday.

The Goldeyes scored early and often to win 16-0 on Monday night and followed that victory up with a 9-0 win on Tuesday afternoon.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the second inning on Monday when second baseman Dayson Croes hit a sharp single to right field to bring in Gio Brusa and Ramón Bramasco. Croes would later score on right fielder Max Murphy's ground out to shortstop which made the score 3-0.

Before the side was retired, Goldeyes center fielder Miles Simington doubled to shallow left field driving in designated hitter Jake McMurray. Simington would score the fifth run of the inning when he stole third base and then came home on a throwing error by Cleburne catcher Michael Berglund.

Winnipeg added three more runs in the third to increase their lead to 8-0. Godleyes first shortstop Andy Armstrong laced a double down the left field line that plated Brusa and Bramasco, who just slid past Berglund's tag. Then Croes brought Armstrong home with a single to the left-centre field gap.

The Goldeyes stretched the lead to nine in the top of the fourth inning on Brusa's bloop single to right field that scored Simington.

After the teams combined for two scoreless innings, Winnipeg would put up another crooked number in the top of the seventh, scoring seven times to make it 16-0. Simington doubled off the wall in right-centre field to drive in Croes. Catcher Rob Emery singled to left-centre field to knock in McMurray and Simington. Brusa hit a two-run home run to left, and McMurray wrapped up the scoring with a two-run single to centre field that drove in Bramasco and Armstrong.

Croes had four hits on the evening, while Simington, Brusa, and Bramasco each had three. Croes and Brusa had three runs batted in apiece.

Almost lost in the Goldeyes' offensive fireworks was a one-hit, six strikeout performance by Travis Seabrooke. Relievers Ryder Yakel and Brady Schanuel combined to pitch the final three frames for Winnipeg, not allowing any hits in preserving the shutout.

Justin Kleinsorge started for Cleburne and allowed eight runs — all earned — on 10 hits over three innings of work.

STEM Day

Tuesday's game was one of two day games for the Railroaders. Over 2,000 students from across Johnson County and beyond filled the stands for the 11 a.m. game.

Local businesses and museums lined the concourse with activities for the students to enjoy. Booths ranged from Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum to Texas State Parks to Mathnasium and everything in between.

The Goldeyes' right fielder Max Murphy opened the scoring just three batters into the ballgame when he bounced a single up the middle to drive in first baseman Jake McMurray.

In the top of the third inning with second baseman Dayson Croes at first base after a lead off walk, Murphy struck again with a two-run home run to right field that traveled 371 feet. It was Murphy's second long ball of the season, and it gave the Goldeyes a 3-0 lead. Before the inning was over catcher Kevin García smacked a ground rule double to right field that brought centre fielder Miles Simington in as Winnipeg extended their lead to four.

The Goldeyes added a pair of runs in the fourth. First, left fielder Keshawn Lynch scored on McMurray's double into the left field corner. Then McMurray was forced in on a bases loaded walk drawn by designated hitter Gio Brusa that made it 6-0.

A three-run sixth inning by Winnipeg rounded out the scoring. Murphy drove in his fourth run of the game with a double to left-center field that brought in Croes. McMurray came in on a fielding error by Railroaders shortstop Bret Boswell. Finally, third baseman Ramón Bramasco lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field that allowed Murphy to trot in from third base with the game's final run.

Right-hander Colton Eastman started for the Goldeyes and worked five innings, holding Cleburne to just two hits. He struck out five and walked three. Justin Courtney and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson split the final four innings to preserve the shutout for a staff that has allowed just one run over the past three contests.

Railroaders' starter Kasey Kalich allowed six runs — all earned — on eight hits in 3.2 innings.

The Railroaders are now on the road to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Saltdogs for a four-game series beginning tonight. After that they head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a three-game series against the Canaries.

They will be back home on May 23 when they host Fargo-Moorehead for a four-game series.