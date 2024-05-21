Railroaders back to winning streak on the road

May 20—After winning their first four games of the season and losing the next four, the Cleburne Railroaders bounced back on the road to win again. They're returning home to La Moderna Field on Thursday.

The Railroaders lost the first two of their road games against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday (1-6) and Friday (1-2) before turning around to win the next two on Saturday (3-1) and Sunday (10-8).

Railroaders right-handed pitcher Johnathon Tripp pitched five shutout innings only allowing four hits for Cleburne in their 2-1 loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday night at Haymarket Park. This is

Tripp's first appearance since the wrist injury he suffered during his first start against the Winnipeg Goldeyes where a line drive hit his forearm.

No runs were scored until the sixth inning where second baseman Shed Long drove in center fielder Blaze Brothers on an RBI double. The Railroaders held the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning when Lincoln scored two runs on back-to-back singles that would ultimately be enough for the win.

The Railroaders were back in the win column after great performances from the designated hitter Shed Long and new starting pitcher on Saturday night.

Long went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk as the Cleburne Railroaders snap their four-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs.

After a walk to lead off the top of the ninth inning, Long scored his second run of the night off second baseman Carter Aldrete double giving Cleburne the eventual 3-1 win.

Left-handed pitcher Jacques Pucheu took the mound for his first start of the season after one appearance in the Winnipeg Goldeyes series as a reliever. Pucheu delivered with a five-inning outing allowing

four hits, and one run while striking out four Saltdogs.

Cleburne's bullpen backed up Pucheu's performance by only giving up two hits and no runs the rest of the game. RHP Joe Corbett was part of that group as he struck out two batters in his second save of the season.

A weather delay forced Sunday's game to be called off in the sixth inning but not before the Railroaders were able to put 10 on the board and another win.

Right fielder Brian O'Grady's four-RBI day including a three-run home run in the third inning jumpstarted Cleburne to a 10-8 win over the Saltdogs. The game was called off during the bottom of the sixth inning because of severe weather in the area.

After multiple instances where the Railroaders fell behind on the Saltdogs, the fifth inning saw one of the best offensive performances by Cleburne this season. O'Grady earned his fourth RBI of the day on a single that drove in first baseman Thomas Dillard. Later in the inning, the bases were loaded for catcher Michael Berglund when he walked to bring in second baseman Carter Aldrete.

Shortstop Shed Long followed with a two-RBI single that gave the Railroaders a 10-8 lead and their first game this season scoring double-digit runs. The Saltdogs had a runner on and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning when the game was postponed.

The Railroaders wrapped up their road trip with a quick three-game series at Sioux Falls against the Canaries starting with game one on Monday afternoon.

Cleburne's bats were hot as they soared to a 9-6 victory over the Canaries.

Their next game against the Canaries begins at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, with the third scheduled for Wednesday.

They will be back home on Thursday when they host Fargo-Moorehead for a four-game series.