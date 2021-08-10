Railroad bidding war back on; Canadian Pac ups bid for KSU

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Pacific has upped its offer for Kansas City Southern to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival railroad Canadian National.

Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the remaining major U.S. railroads, but it also controls critical cross-border routes with Mexico.

Its size has long piqued the interest of other railroads as any bid could be the most likely to be approved by U.S. regulators long wary of signing off on railroad mergers out of antitrust concerns.

But its cross-border rails give Kansas City a high premium in the eyes of bigger railroads hungry to expand, particularly now as the U.S. economy emerges from a pandemic-induced recession.

Canadian National looked as though it would take ownership of Canadian National with a $33.6 billion takeover bid in May when Canadian Pacific refused to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific has urged shareholders of Kansas City Southern to reject the higher bid from Canadian National because, it says, it faces a tougher antitrust fight with regulators who will also consider the potential for increased rail congestion around Chicago.

On Tuesday Canadian Pacific said its new proposal now has terms similar to those in Canadian National’s offer but that its bid provides “significantly higher regulatory certainty.”

Canadian Pacific said Tuesday that its cash-and-stock proposal includes 2.884 Canadian Pacific common shares and $90 in cash for each share of Kansas City Southern stock held. It also includes the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding Kansas City Southern debt. The bid values Kansas City Southern at $300 per share.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    “There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation

    Tyson Foods Inc cannot increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pace with rising costs for raw materials like grain, Chief Executive Donnie King said on Monday, after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tyson has increased prices for restaurant customers to offset inflation and plans to raise retail prices on Sept. 5, King said on a conference call with analysts. "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," King said.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • The Best Robo-Advisors Right Now: Barron’s Ranking

    The meme-stock craze is a long-term win for the robos. Here’s our annual ranking of the best providers.

  • Samsung heir to be released from prison after winning parole

    Jay Y. Lee, Samsung’s de facto leader who had been serving a 30-month sentence on bribery, embezzlement and perjury charges, is expected to leave a South Korean prison on Friday after being granted parole, according to the Wall Street Journal.Why it matters: Lee, the grandson of Samsung's founder, still holds a vital role in the company, though it is unclear if he will be able to resume his duties after leaving prison.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Why Did Bitcoin Surge Above $45K?

    Teddy Fusaro, the president of crypto asset manager Bitwise, discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin as it rallied above $45,000. Plus, his take on market reactions to the US infrastructure bill. "It doesn't look great for what the short-term results are going to be of the effect of this lobbying effort, but it's impossible to ignore that the cryptocurrency community now has a voice," Fusaro said.