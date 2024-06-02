RAILRIDERS: Toledo walks off against RailRiders

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost, 3-2, after a walk-off hit by the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night.

The RailRiders took an early lead in the first inning when Jorbit Vivas reached on a catcher's interference. After advancing to second, Vivas was brought home on an RBI single from Carlos Narvaez.

In the fifth inning, Toledo scored two runs to take the lead.

The RailRiders tied the game in the seventh inning when Brandon Lockridge hit a sacrifice fly to score Kevin Smith.

Toledo hit the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning off RailRiders right-hander Ron Marinaccio. A pair of singles put two Mud Hens runners on base and Jace Jung logged the base hit that clinched the win.

Marinaccio was dealt the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Devin Sweet earned the win for Toledo. Will Warren got the start for the RailRiders, allowing just one base runner through the first three innings.