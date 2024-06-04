RAILRIDERS: Toledo takes series finale from SWB

Andrew Navigato had three hits and was involved in a pair of three-run rallies that sparked the Toledo Mud Hens past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-2, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field in Ohio.

Mud Hens starter Matt Manning allowed two runs on five hits in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the win. Four relievers each pitched one shutout inning on two hits to complete the victory. Toledo took the final three games and four of six in the series.

Two batters into Sunday's game, the RailRiders (34-23) took a 1-0 lead. Brandon Lockridge led off with a triple to center field and scored on Jorbit Vivas' sacrifice fly to left.

In the top of the third, Lockridge had a two-out single. He stole second, but on the play appeared to injure himself and was forced to leave the game. He was replaced by Kevin Smith.

Toldeo tied it in the bottom-half of the inning. Navigato singled and scored two batters on a single by Randy Vilade.

The RailRiders reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth. T.J. Rumfield walked with one out, advanced to third on a single by Taylor Trammell and scored on an infield single deep in the shortstop hole by Oscar Gonzalez.

However, the Mud Hens responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth off RailRiders starter Edgar Barclay. Keston Hiura led off with a double and scored one out later on a Justice Bigbie single to tie it at 2. With two outs, Navigato homered to left field to put Toledo in front, 4-2.

Another three-run uprising in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Oddanier Mosqueda extended the Mud Hens' lead to 7-2. Singles by Buddy Kennedy and Navigato and a walk to Parker Meadows loaded the bases. Vilade hit a sacrifice fly to score Kennedy and send Navigato to third. After Meadows stole second, Jace Jung hit a two-run double.

Following an off-day Monday, the RailRiders return home to PNC Field on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. to begin a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides.