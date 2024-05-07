RailRiders sweep Jumbo Shrimp

The RailRiders compiled a season-high 14 hits while allowing no hits until the eighth inning, as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre completed a six-game sweep of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a 5-2 victory Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

RailRiders starter Yoendrys Gómez allowed no hits and five walks and struck out four in four innings. Cody Morris came on in relief, striking out two and allowing no hits in two innings. Oddanier Mosqueda relieved Morris and secured a double play and a strikeout to keep the Jumbo Shrimp hitless through seven. Mosqueda got Jonathan Guzmán to line out to start the eighth, but Victor Mesa Jr.’s single to center ended the no-hitter.

Caleb Durbin kicked off the RailRiders’ scoring in the top of the third. He hit a groundball single to third base that scored Greg Allen for a 1-0 lead.

Everson Pereira added an RBI single in the fifth for a 2-0 advantage before Jose Rojas blasted a solo homer in the sixth. Carlos Narvaez pushed the lead to 4-0 on an RBI single to left in the seventh.

The Jumbo Shrimp rallied in the eighth after breaking up the no-hitter. Javier Sanoja hit a sacrifice fly, and Troy Johnston hit a single on a ground ball to third to cut the RailRiders’ lead to 4-2.

However, Narvaez tacked on another RBI single in the ninth, and Alex Mauricio secured the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

After a two-week road trip, where the RailRiders went 10-2, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home for a six-game set against the Rochester Red Wings that starts Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at PNC Field.