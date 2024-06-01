RAILRIDERS: SWB catcher Torrens dealt to Mets

The RailRiders may have lost one of the veteran leaders of their team, but they'll be somewhat happy they did.

Catcher Luis Torrens parlayed his torrid May into another shot in the big leagues, being traded to the New York Mets on Friday for cash considerations. The Yankees confirmed the trade after it was first reported by MLB Network contributor and New York Post columnist Joel Sherman, who said the Yankees will get $100,000 from their cross-town rivals in the deal.

A one-time Yankees prospect who spent parts of the last five seasons in the majors with the Padres, Mariners and Cubs, Torrens saw his playing time increase steadily with the RailRiders in recent weeks on the strength of his red-hot bat. He hit .327 with a .977 on-base-plus slugging percentage over the past month for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with three doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs. For the season, he's hitting .279 with an .807 OPS.

Torrens was one of the RailRiders' top clutch players, hitting .357 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and also played a bit of second and third base for the club in a pinch.

Originally signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2012, Torrens left the organization for the first time when the San Diego Padres selected him in the 2016 Rule 5 Draft. He has 19 career major league home runs, 15 of which came during a stint with the Mariners in 2021.

The Yankees brought Torrens back to the organization during the past offseason as a minor-league free agent, hoping he'd be a mentor of sorts for a stable of top young catchers in the system, led by 25-year-old Carlos Narvaez. In a bit of a coincidental turn, the Mets cleared a roster spot for Torrens on Friday by cutting Omar Narvaez, Carlos' cousin.

Trading Torrens might signal a shift of sorts at the top of the minor league system for the Yankees when it comes to catchers. Carlos Narvaez is expected to get most of the playing time now, with little-used third-stringer Josh Breaux likely to see a greater share of the backup time in the meantime. However, 25-year-old Ben Rice, the Yankees' No. 12 prospect, is hitting. 236 with 12 homers, 24 RBIs and seven stolen bases at Double-A Somerset and is believed to be on the cusp of a promotion.