RailRiders split home doubleheader

T.J. Rumfield's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a comeback and made a winner of Baron Stuart in his Triple-A debut as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won the first game of a doubleheader, 3-2, over the Syracuse Mets on Thursday at PNC Field.

Syracuse took the second game, 4-2, to salvage a split.

In the opener, the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Stuart, the righthander who was promoted from Single-A Hudson Valley. But Stuart settled in after that and threw an 83-pitch complete game, giving up three hits, walking four and striking out two.

Meanwhile, the RailRiders had a difficult time against Syracuse starter Blake Tidwell, the Mets' No. 10 prospect. Oscar Gonzalez finally got the RailRiders' first hit in the bottom of the fourth with his third home run of the season to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Taylor Trammell singled and Brandon Lockridge came on to pinch run and advanced all the way to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Jose Rojas to tie the score.

Finally, in the seventh, Greg Allen led off with a walk, Caleb Durbin doubled and Oswald Peraza was intentionally walked to load the bases. Rumfield followed with a single to send Allen home with the winning run.

Just as they did in the first game, the Mets took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap on a two-run home run by Luke Ritter. Trammell's RBI single in the bottom of the inning brought the RailRiders within 2-1.

But Mike Brosseau hit a home run in the top of the second and Carlos Cortes added a run-scoring single in the fourth to push the Mets to a 4-1 advantage.

Rumfield's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning accounted for the RailRiders' second run.

Tanner Tully was dealt the loss for the RailRiders, allowing six hits and four runs in 4⅓ innings.

The teams are scheduled to continue their series Friday at 6:35 p.m. Righty Yoendrys Gómez (0-2, 3.62 ERA) goes for the RailRiders against lefty and MLB rehabber David Peterson (1-0, 1.59).