RailRiders split doubleheader with Rochester

Home runs by Oscar Gonzalez and Jose Rojas helped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat Rochester, 5-3, and gain a split of their doubleheader Saturday at PNC Field.

In the first game, the Red Wings socked five home runs to win, 15-3.

A home run by Travis Blankenhorn in the top of the first inning of the nightcap gave Rochester a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, T.J. Rumfield delivered a two-run single for the RailRiders to tie the game, 2-2.

Jake Alu's RBI single in the top of the fourth put Rochester back in front, 3-2.

However, Gonzalez led off the bottom-half of the inning by hitting the first pitch over the center-field fence to tie the score. Consecutive two-out doubles by Jeter Downs and Josh VanMeter gave the RailRiders a 4-3 lead.

Rojas provided an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when he led off with a home run to right field.

Cody Poteet got the win, improving to 3-0. He allowed three runs on four hits in five innings with one walk and nine strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz pitched two perfect innings to notch his third save.

Drew Millas and James Wood each had two home runs for Rochester in its first-game victory. Joey Gallo also homered for the Red Wings.

Four pitchers combined to limit the RailRiders to three hits — two by Carlos Narvaez. The RailRiders got all their runs in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Smith, a bases-loaded walk by Caleb Durbin and an RBI single by Everson Pereira.

Edgar Barclay (3-2) was tagged with the loss in the first game.

The first-place RailRiders (26-11) and Rochester conclude their six-game series at PNC Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Lefthander Yoendrys Gomez (0-1, 3.66 ERA) starts for the RailRiders against Red Wings righty Spenser Watkins (1-0, 4.55).