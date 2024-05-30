RailRiders snap skid with dominant offense

Coming off back-to-back blowout losses that capped their first three-game losing skid of the season, the RailRiders started Wednesday morning's game against Toledo like a team angered.

This time, the blowout would be on their terms.

Luis Torrens launched a three-run home run in the first inning, sparking a RailRiders offense that scored in all of the first five innings en route to a convincing 11-2 win over Toledo at Fifth Third Field.

The RailRiders staked themselves to a 7-0 lead before the Mud Hens managed their first hit off lefty Tanner Tully, who allowed just two earned runs on three hits over five innings in his best start of the season. All seven of those RailRiders runs came with two outs, and a bit of good fortune brought about the first three.

Eight of Toldeo starter Ty Madden's first 11 pitches missed the zone, leading to a pair of walks for Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza. But Madden nearly got out of the mess with one pitch.

T.J. Rumfield hit a slow chopper to the right side that drew second baseman Ryan Vilade into the baseline. He fielded the ball, reached to try to tag Peraza in the back just as he ran into the infield grass to attempt to evade the tag, then flipped in plenty of time to first base for the out. However, third base umpire Steve Miller ruled Vilade missed the tag and Peraza stayed within the baseline.

The call turned the game for Madden and the Mud Hens, who came within that out of escaping the first-inning jam before Torrens blasted a fastball on a line over the 344-foot sign on the tall wall in right field for a three-run homer.

The homer, though, set the tone for a RailRiders offense that was outscored, 20-2, in its previous two games.

A pair of fly balls started the second, but Brandon Lockridge singled, stole second and scored when Vivas ripped a single to right for a 4-0 lead in the second. They added another two-out run in the second as Peraza scored from third after Rumfield was caught in a rundown trying to steal second, and an error and Vivas' second RBI hit of the game in the fourth led to a two-run rally.

Meanwhile, Tully limited Toledo's lone offensive spurt to a four-batter stretch in the bottom of the fourth. With two out, Justyn-Henry Malloy — the Tigers' No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline — picked up the Hens' first hit with a line drive homer to left. But after veteran Keston Hiura worked a walk, back-to-back singles by Bligh Madris and Justice Bigbie brought Hiura home, cutting the lead to 7-2.

But the RailRiders turned to their power bats, and power arms, to shut things down the rest of the way.

Rumfield led off the fifth with a towering opposite-field homer to left, and the RailRiders smacked two more homers in the ninth — a two-run blast by Jose Rojas and the first RailRiders homer for Taylor Trammell two batters later — to push the lead to nine.

Ron Marinacco, Anthony Misiewicz and Phil Bickford combined to allow three hits over four shutout innings of relief.

Thursday's game

RailRiders (33-20) at Toledo (27-25), 6:35 p.m., Fifth Third Field

Pitching probables: RailRiders TBD vs. Mud Hens LHP Brant Hurter (1-2, 4.38)

Off the rails

* INF Kevin Smith, who was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday and elected free agency, changed his mind Wednesday. The Yankees announced he will accept his outright assignment to the RailRiders.

* The RailRiders remained undefeated on Wednesdays, moving to 8-0 on the season.

* The RailRiders also moved to 14-1 when hitting two or more homers in a game.