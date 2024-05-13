RailRiders take series finale from Rochester

A double steal helped produce the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings, 6-4, at PNC Field.

In all, the RailRiders swiped six bases to take the finale and the series, 4-2. They improved their International League-leading record to 27-11.

Rochester tied the score, 4-4, in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk by Travis Blankenhorn.

But in the bottom of the seventh, Everson Pereira singled with one out and, following a pitching change, moved to second on a groundout by T.J. Rumfield. Carlos Narvaez was then intentionally walked.

With Taylor Trammell batting, Pereira and Narvaez pulled off a double steal. A throwing error by Rochester catcher Drew Millas enabled Pereira was able to score the go-ahead run and Narvaez to take third.

Trammell followed with a single to score Narvaez. It was Trammell’s first hit and RBI as a RailRider.

The Red Wings threatened in the top of the eighth, putting the tying runs on base on a walk and a single with one out. But Phil Bickford came out of the RailRiders bullpen to get a popup and a groundout. He then pitched a perfect ninth to nail down the victory and notch his third save.

Oddanier Mosqueda (3-0), the fourth of six RailRiders pitchers used, earned the

victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Caleb Durbin led off with a single and took third one out later on a single by Rumfield. The runners then pulled off a double steal with Rumfield swiping second and Durbin stealing home and when catcher Millas’ throw to second went in the outfield, Rumfield went to third. Walks to Narvaez and Jeter Downs sandwiched a strikeout by Trammell. But Greg Allen singled to score Rumfield.

Narvaez doubled in the bottom of the third to score Rumfield, who reached on an error, and extended the RailRiders’ lead to 3-0.

A fielder’s choice and throwing error in the top of the fourth allowed Rochester to score two runs and close to within 3-2. Three consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the fourth by Durbin, Pereira and Rumfield put the RailRiders ahead, 4-2. Pereira was thrown out at home plate trying to score on Rumfield’s hit.

Rochester again cut the deficit to one run in the top of the fifth. With two on and two outs, Millas doubled to left to score James Wood. Joey Gallo, on a MLB rehab assignment, also tried to score from first on the play but was cut down at the plate on a relay throw from Allen to shortstop Kevin Smith to catcher Narvaez, keeping it 4-3.

Off the rails

• Righthanded reliever Ron Marinaccio, who was optioned by the New York Yankees on May 9, reported to the RailRiders.

• Durbin extended his on-base streak to 16 games with his two hits Sunday. Allen extended his on-base streak to 12 games, while Narvaez has reached base safely in 11 straight games.

• Following an offday Monday, the RailRiders return to action Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. when they begin a six-game series at the Worcester Red Sox.