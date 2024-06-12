RailRiders romp in series opener in Rochester

After winning the final two games of the Norfolk series in walk-off fashion, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders waltzed in the series opener in Rochester on Tuesday.

Paced by a season-high 16-hit attack, the RailRiders routed the Red Wings, 10-0, at Innovative Field in New York for their fourth straight win.

T.J. Rumfield had four hits and two RBIs to lead the way. Oswald Peraza added three hits and four RBIs, while Ben Rice, Taylor Trammell and Jeter Downs contributed two hits apiece. Jasson Dominguez continued his rehab stint, going 1 for 5 with one RBI.

Yoendrys Gomez made sure all that offense didn't go to waste, combining with three relievers on a two-hit shutout.

The RailRiders (39-25) took a 1-0 lead just three batters in. Jorbit Vivas walked, advanced to third in a single by Peraza and scored on a fielder's choice by Dominguez.

In the top of the second, Rumfield led off with a single. Rochester starter Jackson Rutledge struck out the next two batters, but walked Downs and Vivas to load the bases. Peraza then hit an 0-1 pitch over the fence in left-center field for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead.

Another four-run inning in the fifth extended the advantage to 9-0. Dominguez and Rice had one-out singles. With two outs, Rumfield and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI singles. Following a pitching change, Trammell and Downs had RBI singles.

Rumfield's home run to right-center leading off the top of the seventh capped the scoring.

Gomez allowed one hit, walked three and struck out four in 5.1 innings to even his record at 2-2. Duane Underwood Jr. and Art Warren each worked 1.1 innings before Phil Bickford pitched a perfect ninth to finish off the victory.

Riley Adams singled in the bottom of the second and Darren Baker doubled leading off the eighth to account for the Red Wings' two hits.

On Wednesday afternoon at 1:05, the series is scheduled to continue. RailRiders lefthander Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will be opposed by Rochester LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 20.25).

Off the rails

Before Tuesday's game, the New York Yankees transferred outfielder Elijah Dunham from the RailRiders to the Double-A Somerset Patriots.