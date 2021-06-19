RailRiders ride another comeback to sixth straight win

Jun. 19—MOOSIC — Another late deficit. Another late comeback for the Scranton/

Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Greg Allen blasted a go-ahead, two-run homer to the lawn in right field with two outs in the seventh inning, and the RailRiders dealt Syracuse another disheartening loss, 7-5, on Friday in front of the largest crowd at PNC Field this season.

The RailRiders (27-11) won their sixth straight, while Syracuse (11-29) dropped its 11th in a row.

"Just looking to battle back every pitch, every inning," said Allen, who also singled. "And as you see in probably this homestand or over the course of the season, guys throughout our lineup just do a good job of competing, never giving away at-bats, chipping away and just trying to find ways to keep ourselves in the ballgame."

For the third time in four games this series, the RailRiders climbed out of a deficit in the seventh inning or later and went on to win. On Tuesday, they scored three runs in the seventh inning, then seven more in the eighth to roll past the Mets. On Wednesday, Hoy Park's single tied it in the ninth, then Rob Brantly's three-run blast walked it off in the 10th.

On Friday, the teams traded blows in front of a crowd of 5,113.

Derek Dietrich's second-inning solo homer and Brantly's two-run single in the fourth sent the RailRiders to a 3-0 lead against Syracuse starter Tylor Megill, who struck out six and walked one in five innings.

RailRiders starter Nick Nelson allowed a leadoff double to Martin Cervenka in the fifth, then struck out the next batter before giving way to reliever Adam Warren. After a wild pitch, Warren got Orlando Calixte to hit a grounder to first, where Brantly fired home to cut down Cervenka trying to score for the second out.

But it took Warren a while to get the third out. He walked the next two, then a pop-up rain shower brought on the tarp for a quick, 22-minute delay two pitches into Travis Blankenhorn's

at-bat with the bases loaded. When play resumed, Blankenhorn was ready, driving Warren's first pitch into the RailRiders bullpen in left for a 4-3 lead.

Story continues

The Pottsville native has been a problem for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this series. The slam was his third homer in 13 at-bats and he's racked up 10 RBIs, too.

"We're having a tough time with Blankenhorn during this series," RailRiders manager Doug Davis said. "He's certainly doing his job, and he got an elevated breaking ball and hit it over the fence."

The RailRiders tied it on Brantly's solo homer in the sixth, but rehabbing New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil put Syracuse back on top, 5-4, with a solo shot of his own in the seventh inning. McNeil went

2 for 3 with a walk and a first-inning rocket double to the wall in right-center field in his fourth game against the RailRiders while he works his way back from a hamstring strain.

Syracuse reliever Bradley Roney, who allowed Brantly's blast in the sixth, quickly struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh. But Park kept the inning alive by working his second walk of the night to bring up Allen, who launched his first home run of the season for a 6-5 lead.

"You hope to deliver," Allen said. "I think fortunately the past couple games, even the walk-off win we had, had some opportunities and didn't quite cash them in. But again, baseball is a game of using second chances. So, it was nice to be able to come through in a situation like that."

Socrates Brito followed with a walk, then Trey Amburgey capped the scoring with a booming, RBI double to center.

RailRiders reliever Albert Abreu prevented any comeback thoughts Syracuse might have had, striking out five of the seven batters he faced over the final two innings.

"I think we're going to do whatever it takes to the find a way to score more runs than the opposing team right now," Davis said. "I've been on different teams that have had different mindsets. Just depends on what your strength is. And I think right now, throughout the season, our strength has been our offense, and our bullpen."

Contact the writer:

cfoley@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@RailRidersTT on Twitter