RailRiders rally, outslug Rochester

When the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning Thursday, it didn't appear as if they would need a comeback.

But when Rochester overcame the deficit and built a six-run lead of its own, they needed one. And mount a comeback they did.

Jeter Downs' three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning highlighted a four-run rally and enabled the RailRiders to outslug the Red Wings, 14-12, at PNC Field.

Downs also had a two-run triple in the first inning for the RailRiders, who also got a two-run single from T.J. Rumfield and a RBI single from Josh VanMeter to take an early 5-1 lead.

However, Rochester chipped away at the deficit and got within 6-3 on solo runs in the third and fourth innings, offsetting a RBI double to Brandon Lockridge in the bottom of the third.

Then, the Red Wings erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth and four in the sixth to open a 12-6 lead. A pair of three-run home runs highlighted the outbursts: Joey Gallo in the fifth inning and Alex Call in the sixth.

But the RailRiders were not fazed.

Jose Rojas hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to trim the margin to 12-9. Rumfield's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh made it 12-10.

Then in the eighth, walks to Rojas and Luis Torrens started the inning. Downs then hit a 1-0 fastball from Stephen Nogosek into the bullpens in left-center field for his fifth home run of the season and a 13-12 RailRiders lead.

For some insurance, Oscar Gonzalez doubled with one out and Caleb Durbin singled him home to make it 14-12.

Durbin finished with two hits, extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

Rochester brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth when Drew Millas led off with a walk. But RailRiders reliever Alex Mauricio retired the next three hitters — two by strikeout — to end the game.

Mauricio (2-0) was the winning pitcher, working 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings.

The series between the first-place RailRiders (25-10) and Rochester continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field. Lefty Edgar Barclay (3-1, 3.07 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RailRiders against Rochester righthander Joan Adon (1-3, 7.71).