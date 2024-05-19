RailRiders rained out in Worcester on Saturday

Due to inclement weather in Massachusetts, Saturday’s game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park was postponed.

The teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

After that, the RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday to open a seven-game, six-day series against the Syracuse Mets. Highlighting the series is a School Day special at 11:05 a.m. on May 22 and a single-admission doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. on May 23.