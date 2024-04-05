Railriders play ball in long-awaited home opener in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After two postponements, the Railriders finally heard the words, “Play ball!” in Moosic.

The first pitch took place at a soggy PNC Field. Catcher Luis Torrens hits a single into the outfield during the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders long-anticipated home opener Thursday night to the Syracuse Mets.

“We’ve been waiting all week for it. It’s been bad weather all week but we’re looking forward to finally starting it off,” said Dallas resident Ethan Thomas.

Weather damage caused in Lackawanna County

After rainy, windy, and frosty weather put a damper on the 2024 season kicking off at PNC Field in Moosic, not once, but twice this week, the tarps were finally rolled up Thursday getting the home schedule underway.

“We were set outside of the tarp out on the field, Tuesday, Wednesday but now we are here,” said Director of Communications Adam Marco.

It wasn’t the packed ballpark Marco would have preferred, but some of the team’s most dedicated fans were not missing out.

Roberta Kundlea and her grandson Johnny haven’t missed a home opener in more than a decade, and that wasn’t going to change this year.

“Good to get out of the house and see the players again. We’re here rain or shine unless it’s canceled. I enjoy the game,” Roberta explained.

As for others, it was their first time preparing the stadium for the big opening day, making sure the seats that were sat in were taken care of.

“It’s my first day but it’s nice to be out here, finally see the field. I mean I would ask for a better beautiful day, but just being here is nice,” said employee Alex Christianson.

“It doesn’t matter opening day is opening day whether you are 10 years old, retired 60 plus like me it’s still exciting. People want to be treated well and they should, they pay good money for these seats,” said Usher Harry Dammer.

Tuesday’s postponement is now a doubleheader on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s will be determined at a later date.

If you did buy tickets for opening night, there is a rain-out policy.

You can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to be welcomed back at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.