RailRiders pitchers combine for one-hitter, shut down Rochester

RailRiders pitchers once again dominated Rochester and batters gave the staff run support late as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped the Red Wings, 3-0, on Wednesday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Josh Maciejewski, Oddanier Mosqueda, Jake Cousins, Cody Morris and Anthony Misiewicz combined on a one-hitter with starter Maciejewski allowing the lone hit to Pottsville native Travis Blankenhorn in the bottom of the fourth. Morris (5-0) earned the win, pitching 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and three walks. Misiewicz locked down his fourth save with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

In the first two games of the series, the RailRiders allowed no runs and just three hits.

Rochester held the RailRiders scoreless until the seventh inning. With one out, Oscar Gonzalez hit a triple to right field and Greg Allen doubled to score Gonzalez.

The duo helped add insurance runs when Gonzalez singled to right to lead off the ninth and Allen doubled to center to score Gonzalez. Jeter Downs' sacrifice fly scored Allen for the 3-0 advantage.

The RailRiders will try to stretch their win streak to six Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Will Warren (4-4, 7.24 ERA) is expected to start for the RailRiders, while Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.89 ERA) gets the ball for Rochester.