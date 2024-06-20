RailRiders outscore Buffalo in series opener

It was a home run derby in the series opener between the Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

The teams combined for nine home runs with the RailRiders using theirs to overcome an early deficit, then hang on for an 11-10 victory.

Carlos Narvaez, Jorbit Vivas, Taylor Trammell and Jose Rojas all went deep for the RailRiders (41-29), who stopped a four-game losing streak on a day that saw them lose three players to call-ups by the New York Yankees.

Lefthanded pitcher Clayton Andrews was recalled by the New York Yankees. Lefty Anthony Misiewicz was signed to an MLB contract and selected by the Yankees, while catcher/first baseman Ben Rice was signed to an MLB contract and made his major-league debut Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Batting sixth, he got his first hit — a third-inning single — in a 4-2 win.

Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, the last two runs coming on a home run by Max McDowell. Then with two outs in the top of the fourth, McDowell hit his second homer to extend the margin to 4-0.

Narvaez started the RailRiders' comeback in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run home run, his seventh. Oswald Peraza, who reached on an error, scored ahead of Narvaez to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Cam Eden tripled to lead off the fifth and scored one out later on a double by Leo Jimenez to restore the Bisons' three-run lead, 5-2.

But in the bottom of the fifth, the RailRiders tied it. Oscar Gonzalez led off with a double and scored on Jeter Downs' one-out double. After a pitching change, Downs stole third and scored on Brandon Lockridge's groundout. Vivas followed with his first home run of the season to make it 5-5.

Two-out singles by Narvaez and Rojas in the bottom of the sixth set the stage for Trammell's second homer of the season, a three-run blast to right-center field that put the RailRiders in front, 8-5. Downs then walked and stole second and third. After Lockridge walked, Vivas singled to score Downs and make it 9-5.

Riley Tirotta's two-run home run in the top of the seventh pulled Buffalo within 9-7. But in the bottom of the inning, T.J. Rumfield walked and, one out later, Rojas hit his 13th homer to boost the RailRiders' lead to 11-7.

A solo home run by Will Robertson and a two-run shot by Eden in the top of the ninth made things interesting. But Matt Sauer got Steward Berroa to ground out to first to save the win for Art Warren (1-0).

The series is scheduled to continue Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field.

Righthander Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 10.30) is scheduled to go for Buffalo, while righty Will Warren (4-4, 7.01) gets the start for the RailRiders.