RailRiders lose fourth straight, drop series to Rochester

After winning the first two games of the series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped the next four against Rochester, as the Red Wings routed the RailRiders, 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Rochester wasted little time Sunday, tagging RailRiders starter Yoendrys Gomez for three runs in the first inning. Jack Dunn led off with a bunt single, then stole second and third base. Pottsville native Travis Blankenhorn walked before Harold Ramirez singled to score Dunn. Back-to-back walks by Juan Yepez and Alex Call scored Blankenhorn, and Jackson Cluff's sacrifice fly gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead.

Jeter Downs hit a home run to center field to cut the deficit to 3-1, but Rochester kept tacking on runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dunn and Ramirez each had an RBI single. Brady Lindsly added an RBI single in the sixth before Erick Mejia chipped in a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 7-1.

Lindsly tacked on another RBI single in the eighth.

Gomez settled in after a rough first inning, allowing just one hit over the next three innings and finishing with six strikeouts, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had no answer for winning pitcher Jackson Rutledge. He allowed two hits, two walks and one run while striking out three over seven innings.

The RailRiders have a day off Monday before they return home for a six-game set against the Buffalo Bisons starting Tuesday at PNC Field.

Before Sunday's game, the Yankees placed RailRiders outfielders Greg Allen and Jasson Dominguez on the seven-day injured list and activated outfielder Brandon Lockridge from the seven-day IL.