RailRiders fall short against Toledo

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell in a narrow 1-0 contest against the Toledo Mud Hens Friday night on the road.

Both teams were scoreless into the eighth inning before the Mud Hens broke through with the game's lone run.

RailRiders starting pitcher Josh Maciejewski had four shutout innings and allowed just two hits. Losing pitcher Clayton Andrews struck out two in an inning of relief.

Carlos Narvaez and Jeter Downs each had a double for the RailRiders.

Lael Lockhart got the start for Toledo, striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings. Drew Anderson earned the win with 2 1/3 innings of relief.