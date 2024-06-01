RailRiders enjoy another big offensive game, beat Toldeo

Another dominant offensive performance powered the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to their second straight win over the Toledo Mud Hens, 9-2, on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field in Ohio.

Oscar Gonzalez and Greg Allen each had three hits to lead an 11-hit attack by the RailRiders (34-20).

Starting pitcher Yoendrys Gomez helped make that offense stand up, tossing five scoreless, no-hit innings with one walk and six strikeouts to earn his first win of the season (1-2).

In Wednesday's win, it was Luis Torrens' three-run home run in the top of the first inning that got the RailRiders going. On Thursday, it was Carlos Narvaez's three-run blast.

Jorbit Vivas led off the game with a walk and T.J. Rumfield singled with one out. Narvaez then crushed a 3-2 pitch from Brant Hunter 395 feet off his picture on the video scoreboard in left field for a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the third, RBI singles by Gonzalez and Allen extended the lead to 5-0. Rumfield's run-scoring single in the sixth inning made it 6-0.

Meanwhile, Gomez cruised through the first five innings, facing just one batter over the minimum — a one-out walk to Buddy Kennedy in the third. He threw 65 pitches, 41 for strikes.

Oddanier Mosqueda relieved Gomez in the sixth and was greeted by a single by Kennedy for the Mud Hens' first hit. Andrew Navigato doubled to send Kennedy to third, from where he scored on a wild pitch. Navigato scored in a groundout by Justyn-Henry Malloy to make it 6-2.

However, the RailRiders answered in the top of the seventh when Gonzalez doubled with one out and Allen tripled with two outs. They tacked on two more runs in the ninth against position player Riley Unroe on Allen's RBI single and Brandon Lockridge's fielder's choice.

The series is scheduled to continue Friday at 7:05 p.m. Lefthander Lael Lockhart (0-1, 12.91 ERA) is listed to go for Toledo. The RailRiders have not announced their starter.