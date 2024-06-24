RailRiders come back again, win high-scoring series

MOOSIC — The hits just kept on coming.

So did the runs.

The way the last week went between these two teams, there's perhaps something fitting about the way it came to a grinding, lumbering halt Sunday.

Carlos Narvaez went 5 for 5 to lead a relentless offensive attack, and the RailRiders got just enough pitching over the game's second half to put away hard-hitting Buffalo and steal the deciding game in a week of slugfests, 18-9, at PNC Field.

In the five-game series in which the RailRiders tallied three wins, they and the Bisons combined for 102 runs, 119 hits, 50 extra-base hits and 32 home runs as thin pitching staffs battled oppressive heat that proved to be ideal for offensive baseball.

Narvaez dropped jaws in the eighth inning, securing his franchise record-tying hitting spree with a 420-foot home run to left field that sailed off the top of the advertisements hulking over the walkway around the ballpark. But, it was his two-run double that keyed a 12-run fifth — the RailRiders also tied a franchise record for runs in an inning — that arguably stood as the key moment for a team that once again had to recover from a significant early deficit.

"It felt great," Narvaez smiled. "It was a long week, especially with those rain delays. It felt great to be ready today and complete the comeback. I think that's such a special thing, especially after (Saturday). We went down, but we were able to pick up this game. Personally, it felt great to find some barrels in every at bat. But the most important thing is trying to help the team. That was a big double, in a perfect situation."

The RailRiders found themselves down, 5-0, heading into the bottom of the second, the victim mostly of young right-hander Cam Schlittler's wildness. Up to make the spot start from High-A Hudson Valley, the Renegades ace hit two batters and walked four, providing the impetus for an early Bisons onslaught that needed just one bloop single by Riley Tirotta in the first to get sparked.

But in the bottom of the second, Taylor Trammell ignited the RailRiders' bench. After ripping a double to right-center with one out, he advanced to third on Brandon Lockridge's infield single. When lefty Brandon Eisert flipped a pickoff throw to first to try to keep Lockridge close, Trammell timed it perfectly and sprinted home for the RailRiders' first run.

The comeback wasn't necessarily on, given that Buffalo scored once in the third and twice more in the fourth on a two-run homer by Will Robertson against right-hander Yerry De Los Santos than handed it an 8-2 edge. But, that steal did send a message.

"Huge momentum boost right there," RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan said. "That's a lot of fun; it gets the guys excited. But one thing I think it does is, it never allows the other team to push the cruise control button. As long as you can do that as an offense, as long as you can induce some sense of panic and worry, I think you always have a little bit of an edge."

Of course, offensive fight has been the RailRiders' trademark all season.

Though they entered the bottom of the fifth trailing by six runs, they left it leading by that many.

T.J. Rumfield greeted former Yankees farmhand Erik Swanson with a home run over the 408 sign in center, then consecutive singles up the middle or to the opposite field by Oscar Gonzalez, Brandon Lockridge and Kevin Smith at the bottom of the order got them back within one run.

Smith's single chased Swanson, who wound up allowing six runs, but it was no different once right-hander Nick Fraze entered. Jorbit Vivas walked, Augustin Ramirez brought a run home with a groundout, and after Rumfield walked, Narvaez stroked a hard two-run double into the gap in right-center to hand the RailRiders a 10-8 lead.

Still wasn't over.

Jeter Downs brought home another run with a double, and after Trammell walked, Gonzalez destroyed a Fraze fastball, hitting it off the signage beyond the walkway in left-center, giving the RailRiders a 14-8 lead.

"They treat every at-bat, every situation, no matter what the score, as if it was the most important at-bat in their life," Duncan said. "You need to do that to be a successful hitter and a successful team."

Even amidst the offensive craziness, the RailRiders got two clutch pitching performances to help put the game away.

Right-hander Jesus Liranzo's three-up, three-down fifth inning was the first for a RailRiders pitcher since lefty Tanner Tully spun one in the third inning of Thursday night's game. Lefty Josh Maciejewski followed that after the 12-run inning with three solid innings in which he allowed just one run on two hits.

Tuesday's game

RailRiders (0-0 second half, 43-31 overall) vs. Worcester (0-0, 36-39), 6:35 p.m., PNC Field

Pitching probables: RailRiders TBD vs. Red Sox TBD

Off the Rails

* The Yankees made several roster moves Sunday, all centered on a hamstring injury that landed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list. To fill his roster spot on Sunday, the Yanks promoted shortstop Oswald Peraza from the RailRiders. With the local nine, Peraza hit .178 with a homer and 11 RBIs in 28 games for the RailRiders this season but was 4 for his last 13.

* Just before Sunday's game began, the Yankees announced they acquired veteran utility man J.D. Davis from the Oakland A's for Double-A Somerset infielder Jordan Groshans. Davis hit 22 homers for the New York Mets in 2019 then drilled 18 more with a career-high 69 RBIs last season for the San Francisco Giants.

* Groshans, claimed off waivers from the Marlins during the offseason, opened the season with the RailRiders and hit .228 in 17 games. He hit .234 with no homers and 8 RBIs in 33 games with the Patriots.

* The RailRiders did add two pitchers Sunday, activating right-hander Yerry De Los Santos from the injured list and officially adding right-hander Ron Marinaccio after the Yankees optioned him late last week.

* Statistical anomaly of the game: Buffalo pitcher Ryan Burr faced one batter, and struck him out. But, he didn't get credit for an out after the third strike got past catcher Phil Clarke. So, the line was: 0 innings pitched, 1 strikeout.