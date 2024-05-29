RailRiders blanked in series opener in Toledo

Six pitchers teamed up for a four-hit shutout Tuesday as the Toldeo Mud Hens blanked the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 10-0, in the series opener at Fifth Third Field in Ohio.

This was the first time the RailRiders (32-20) faced the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate since 2019. It is a reunion the local team would like to forget as it was shut out for the first time this season.

Shelby Miller (1 inning), Alex Lange (1), Brenan Hanifee (2), Devin Sweet (2), Trey Wingenter (2) and Andrew Vazquez (1) all pitched for Toledo, combining for five walks and 11 strikeouts. Sweet was credited with the victory.

Jorbit Vivas, in his first at-bat since coming off the injured list, opened the game with a triple. Carlos Narvaez walked with two outs but they were stranded there.

Taylor Trammell had a leadoff single in the fifth, Narvaez singled with one out in the sixth and Trammell doubled to start the seventh to account for the RailRiders' other hits.

RailRiders starter Edgar Barclay kept Toledo off the scoreboard for the first four innings. But the Mud Hens broke through against the lefthander in the bottom of the fifth.

Keston Hiura drew a leadoff walk and scored on a one-out double by Buddy Kennedy. Andrew Navigato followed with a single to score Kennedy.

In the bottom of the sixth, Clayton Andrews relieved Barclay and Toledo got three runs to extend its lead to 5-0. Dillon Dingler had a RBI double and Hiura hit a two-run home run.

A five-run seventh inning by the Mud Hens put the game out of reach. Navigato and Parker Meadows greeted reliever Art Warren with back-to-back home runs. Justyn-Henry Malloy walked, Jace Jung doubled and Dingler hit a three-run home run.

The series is scheduled to continue Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Lefty Tanner Tully (0-3, 6.99 ERA) will throw for the RailRiders, while Toledo will counter with righthander Keider Montero (0-1, 4.40).

Off the rails

Besides Vivas being reinstated from the injured list, the RailRiders added RHP Yoendrys Gomez to the roster. Gomez was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the New York Yankees on May 26. Also DJ LeMahieu ended his rehab assignment and returned to the Yankees.