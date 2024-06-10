RAILRIDERS: Allen homer, Peraza at-bats key 'weirdest' win

MOOSIC — "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" played. Fans stretched. Last call was about to be bellowed at the beer taps. And at that late point in Saturday night's game at PNC Field, the RailRiders looked rather doomed.

They trailed by six runs. The Norfolk Tides bashed three home runs. Themselves, the RailRiders piled up a meek three hits; Two of them were by Jasson Dominguez, the star center field prospect moments from being taken out of the game to limit the wear and tear on his surgically repaired elbow.

Few would have, could have, predicted what happened after the seventh-inning stretch for the home team then.

Given how the 2024 season went to this point, maybe they should have.

The RailRiders scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, three more times in a wild eighth and got their third walk-off home run of the campaign — a towering three-run blast off Greg Allen's bat that landed in the Norfolk bullpen in left-center field — as they secured an improbable 10-7 win over the stunned Tides.

They got help from two strong at-bats by Oswald Peraza, who entered that stretch of the game mired in a 3 for 40 slump, a throwing error that opened the floodgates in the eighth, and a baserunning play ending that frame that one moment looked overly aggressive, but wound up appearing brilliant with hindsight's benefit.

"That," RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan said, "was one of the weirdest games I've seen.

"We're down six runs going to the bottom half of the seventh, we've already made four errors, I can think of any other wins where your team has four errors and the other team doesn't have any. But we get two (runs) here, two there, and we're in a spot where we can string some at-bats together, gets some bounces to go our way. It just seemed like the tides turned."

Figuratively, and literally.

Most of the night, Norfolk dominated, even with lefty Edgar Barclay spinning his strongest outing of the last month. But he squandered the 1-0 lead Jasson Dominguez handed him with a first-inning homer by allowing a solo shot onto the grassy knoll in right-center by another of the game's top prospects, Jackson Holliday, in the third. Norfolk scored four times in the fifth, spurred by designated hitter Billy Cook's three-run blast and a solo shot by Daniel Johnson down the right-field line that made it 5-1. Two more runs in the top of the seventh quieted the crowd further.

But once top Baltimore pitching prospect Chayce McDermott exited the game after striking out eight in six relatively uneventful three-hit innings, the chaos ensued.

Elijah Dunham's one-out single through the right side in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Corbin Martin gave the RailRiders their second run, and Oswald Peraza perhaps began to snap out of his slump with a groundball single to center to plate another run in the seventh, making it 7-3.

The eighth inning did not prove to be a great display of fundamental baseball for either side, but it sure did work out for the RailRiders.

Ben Rice led off with a walk, and he jogged into third when T.J. Rumfield drove a grounds-rule double to left center.

The next batter, Oscar Gonzalez, hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Errol Robinson, who fielded it cleanly before thinking momentarily about throwing to third to try to cut off Rumfield, who ran despite the ball being hit in front of him. Robinson thought better of making that throw, but with Gonzalez hustling, he instead rushed a toss in the dirt to first that first baseman Shayne Fontana couldn't scoop.

Allen followed with his first big hit of the night, a chopper to second the hard-charging Holliday couldn't field on a short hop, allowing Rumfield to score and Gonzalez to move to third.

Right-hander Cade Strowd relieved Martin and seemed to settle things down. He got Josh VanMeter to ground out before he fanned Dunham, then he overpowered leadoff man Jorbit Vivas, who was at the plate as the go-ahead run.

Vivas tried to check his swing on a 1-2 slider in the dirt, but home plate ump Aaron Higgins ruled he went too far. However, the ball got past catcher Connor Pavalony and to the backstop, allowing Gonzalez to come home safely.

In the meantime, Vivas stood near the batter's box, evidently pleading his case on the check swing with Higgins. As he realized he needed to run to first, Pavalony hustled to the plate, where Allen was sprinting home, trying to score from second on the wild pitch. Pavalony got to the plate, and when Allen jumped out of the way to avoid his tag, Higgins ruled him out for darting outside the baseline, ending the inning and ensuring Gonzalez's run counted.

Importantly, Vivas never reached first base. Had the throw gone there, and the attention not been directed toward Allen, Gonzalez's run wouldn't have counted.

"That was a little bit of chaos there," Allen said. "I wasn't totally sure what happened there until the dust settled in the aftermath of the play. At first I thought, man, I was a little too aggressive there. But I didn't realize Vivas hadn't run. ... It worked out and helped us pull the deficit to one."

Former RailRiders lefty Matt Krook came in to try to close the game out in the bottom of the ninth, but he struggled with his command. Peraza worked a hard-earned walk leading off, took second on a wild pitch and got a great jump trying to steal third when Taylor Trammell destroyed a 1-0 fastball on a line into the right-center field gap. Peraza scored to tie, and Trammell steamed into second.

Krook struck out Rice and got Rumfield to ground out in an attempt to keep it tied, but he walked Gonzalez, bringing Allen back up.

The first pitch, with the infield back, he tried to drop a bunt and just missed. He abandoned that idea and, on a 1-2 pitch, Krook hung a slider that Allen destroyed, hitting a high, arching shot that landed just shy of the walkway in left center.

"Walking up, I took a peek at the third baseman to see where he was at, knowing we had a good runner in Trammell at third base," Allen said. "It was potentially a situation where I could lay one down, get the run across and win one that way. But it didn't happen. Fortunately, I got a pitch up and came out on top."

Sunday's game

RailRiders (37-25) vs. Norfolk (32-30), 1:05 p.m., PNC Field

Pitching probables: RailRiders LHP Tanner Tully (1-4, 6.34) vs. Tides RHP Brandon Young (1-0, 3.60)

Off the rails

* Jasson Dominguez's first-inning homer was his first career homer at Triple-A.

* Starting pitcher Edgar Barclay's eight strikeouts were a season high and tied for his most career strikeouts in a game with the RailRiders. His last eight-strikeout performance: Sept. 22, 2023 against Syracuse.

* The four errors charged against the RailRiders were the most they've committed in 2024.