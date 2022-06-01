Raiders WRs Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow listed as No. 4 wide receiver duo in NFL

When the Raiders really needed to find a No. 1 receiver this offseason and they just so happened to acquire arguably the best receiver in the NFL in Davante Adams. Now, they get to pair him with another Pro Bowl receiver in Hunter Renfrow.

But where does that duo rank among the rest of the NFL’s best wide receiver pairings?

In a recent article by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, he listed the top five wide receiver duos in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. Not surprisingly, Adams and Renfrow showed up on the list. Here is a snippet of Ballentine’s thoughts on the pairing going into the year:

“Renfrow was a steady target for Derek Carr sporting the second-best catch rate in the league, snagging 80.5 percent of his targets, per Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, Davante Adams was an absolute target hog for Aaron Rodgers, drawing 169 looks from the MVP. It’s yet to be seen how the two will jell on the field. Both receivers rely on a ton of targets to get their numbers. They are both great route-runners who tend to find the soft spots in coverage, but neither is a traditional burner.”

What makes the Adams-Renfrow duo so fascinating is that they should fit together incredibly well. Renfrow is a slot-only player, but he is nearly impossible to cover one-on-one. Adams is an X-receiver, but he can move all over the formation and he is the best route runner in the league.

The Raiders still need some speed on their offense as neither Adams nor Renfrow scares teams down the field. But don’t be surprised if this is one of the most efficient and effective wide receiver pairings in the NFL this season.