Raiders WR Zay Jones listed as potential trade target ahead of deadline

The Raiders have executed a ton of player trades over the last few seasons. From moving on from former first-round picks such as Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and Gareon Conley, the team isn’t afraid to make deals with other franchises.

Given what we know about Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, we can expect the team to be busy at the trade deadline once again this season. However, don’t expect the Raiders to be “sellers” this season as they try to make a push for the playoffs.

But if they do decide to make a move, one potential player that could garner interest around the league is wide receiver Zay Jones. With rookies Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards dealing with early-season injuries, Jones has performed adequately in their absence. But with Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow also playing well, Jones’ playing time is likely to shrink after the bye week.

That is why Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report suggested Jones as a possible trade target before the deadline. Given his size, speed and experience, there is likely a market for him at a relatively low price. Teams such as the Eagles, Jets and the Packers would all make sense for the former second-round pick.

Here is a snippet of Davenport’s thoughts on Jones and why he could be traded over the next few weeks:

“Zay Jones’ next game with the Raiders will be his 16th. Over that “season,” the fourth-year pro’s production has been less than stellar: 29 receptions on 39 targets for 228 yards and one score. But Jones has shown some ability to help an NFL team. Back in his second season in Buffalo, he was targeted over 100 times, hauling in 56 passes for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. There’s some appeal there for teams looking for additional depth in the wide receiver room.”

Jones has been an excellent depth piece for the Raiders, but he could hold more value elsewhere. For a player whose contract expires at the end of the season, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for him to be moved to a team in which he can play more snaps. Keep an eye on Jones as a possible trade option for the Raiders over the next few weeks.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.