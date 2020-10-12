Raiders WR Nelson Agholor proving to be one of Mike Mayock’s best signings

The Raiders made several big-name signings over the offseason, including the likes of Maliek Collins, Cory Littleton and Jason Witten. However, one of the signings that received universal criticism was when the team brought in former first-round pick Nelson Agholor.

For the most part, Agholor was a bust in Philadelphia. He averaged just 500 yards and 3.5 touchdowns in five seasons with the team. However, the biggest problem with Agholor was consistency as he had several costly drops that lost games for the Eagles.

In March of 2020, the Raiders signed Agholor to be a place-holder until the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, it was assumed the Raiders would select at least one receiver and Agholor was essentially a depth signing as he signed a one-year deal with only $887,500 in guarantees.

The Raiders quickly were forced to lean on Agholor as Tyrell Williams, Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards all suffered injuries in camp or at the beginning of the season. But he has since filled in admirably and has developed a strong connection with Derek Carr. Despite only seeing 11 targets this season, Agholor has turned them into 10 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, two of which have happened in the last two weeks.

The Raiders are expecting Bryan Edwards to return after the team’s Week 6 bye, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Agholor will return to the bench. It’s clear that he has a connection with Carr and gives the team another receiver that can stretch the field. He gives them another veteran receiver that knows how to make plays in big games.

Agholor is starting to shake off the first-round bust label and is developing into a reliable weapon. The Raiders are hoping that he can continue to contribute as a high-level complementary receiver on offense that is averaging 30.2 points per game.

Not every free-agent signing has panned out for Mike Mayock and company this season, but Agholor has already outplayed his contract. Not only is he outplaying his contract, but he is helping this team learn how to win.

