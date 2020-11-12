Raiders WR Nelson Agholor leads the NFL in yards per reception

Every year, there are a few players who benefit greatly from a change of scenery. Whether the initial expectations were too high or the fit didn’t make sense, we see often see players succeed in the second stop of their career.

Nelson Agholor is quickly becoming the perfect example of why you shouldn’t give up on former first-round picks so quickly. After being selected at No. 20 in the 2015 NFL Draft, Agholor was a disappointment in Philadelphia. Outside of mind-numbing drops, he averaged just 11.2 yards per reception and was miscast in Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson’s offense.

Over the offseason, Agholor signed a one-year deal with the Raiders and that move couldn’t have worked out better for both parties. Through eight games, Agholor has already caught five touchdowns and he is currently leading the NFL in yards per reception (20.2). He is currently on pace to have the best season of his career as he is becoming a more consistent piece in the offseason each and every week.

It will be fascinating to see how his role changes or decreases now that rookie receiver Bryan Edwards is back after missing over a month with a foot injury. Given the way Agholor has played this season and the speed he brings to the offense, it’s going to tough for Jon Gruden and company to take him off the field.

Agholor has been one of the team’s best free-agent signings in recent memory and has helped improve the offense dramatically this season. The Raiders would be wise to consider extending Agholor this offseason as he has proved to be a valuable piece to their roster.