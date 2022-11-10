Raiders WR Mack Hollins named among NFL best free agent signings of 2022 season

It has been a day of bad news for the Raiders. First it was TE Darren Waller heading to injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Then it was WR Hunter Renfrow joining him on IR with an oblique injury.

That’s the Raiders top two receivers from the past two years lost for the next month.

It sure is nice to have Mack Hollins isn’t it?

Even before this news, Hollins was the runaway star free agent addition for the Raiders this offseason. And at the midway point, Jason Fitzgerald over at OverTheCap.com put together his lists of the best free agent signings this season. Not surprisingly, Hollins made the list.

Since it’s a site that focuses on cap implications, the list was a who’s who of the best value signings. Hollins more than outplays his one-year, $2 million contract with $700K guaranteed, landing him at 9th overall on Fitzgerald’s list of ten.

Hollins is a standout special teams player and paid for that role but has developed into a vital piece of the Raiders offense. Hollins is playing 93% of the Raiders offensive snaps this year and is on pace for an 800 yard season. He has outplayed the far more expensive Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller when they have been healthy and has likely set himself up for a big raise in 2023 if he continues to establish himself as a number two receiver.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they were also featured on the list of the worst free agent additions. He came in at second behind only Chargers CB JC Jackson.

