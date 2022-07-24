Raiders WR Mack Hollins has impressed at training camp

The Raiders have only had a few practices so far at training camp, but a few players have stood out. One of those players is veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins, who is competing for the No. 3 job behind Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Of all the receivers on the roster, Hollins has the most size and the most speed. However, that hasn’t exactly translated to production in the NFL. In his five years in the NFL, he has totaled just 750 yards and six touchdowns.

But there could be a role for him in this offense as a vertical threat, just like Zay Jones was for the team last season.

In a recent article by Vic Tafur of The Athletic, he talked to a few different players on offense about Hollins and the consensus is that he is having a strong offseason. Here is what Jacobs had to say (via Tafur) about the former North Carolina star:

“Mack Hollins, man, that’s an amazing dude, man. He’s funny. And he’s a hard worker, man. He comes out there every day, and he puts in the work. And I’m excited to see about him. He’s smart, too. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy pick up an offense so fast, honestly. I definitely think that he’s a guy that people can look at and try to follow.”

Hollins has drawn a ton of praise from teammates for his work ethic and ability to learn quickly. He is expected to be a heavy contributor on special teams, but he does have a chance to earn some snaps on offense as one of the outside receivers.

Can Hollins continue to ride this positive momentum into the preseason and into the regular season? Time will tell, but he is off to a great start with the Raiders.

