Raiders to give WR Jakobi Meyers a three-year, $33 million deal. Grade: A

As is the case with most former Patriots assistants of any stripe, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels seems to want as many players as possible who understand the Patriot Way. So, the Raiders have given former Pats receiver Jakobi Meyers a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million guaranteed. It’s a good deal for Meyers, who was the consensus best player at his position in this free agency cycle.

Of course, Meyers has already thrown one touchdown pass to the Raiders, albeit inadvertently:

Players with game winning TD throws in 2022 for the Raiders: Derek Carr: 1

Jakobi Meyers: 1

pic.twitter.com/NGIUIO5eVf — JT (@CondorSZN) March 14, 2023

So, there’s that. Meyers joins a receiver group that was already stacked with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, so former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (who agreed to a three-year, $64 million deal with the Raiders yesterday) has all the targets he could want — and very few excuses.

Last season, Meyers caught 67 passes on 96 targets for 804 yards and six touchdowns in a misbegotten offense run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Explosive plays were few and far between, but Meyers still managed to get his.

Not a lot of big plays in New England's offense last season, but Jakobi Meyers did have a few. The Raiders probably remembered this 39-yard catch. pic.twitter.com/uOa3dRPdvv — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 14, 2023

Meyers can get open from just about everywhere — from outside, the slot, and the backfield. He’s a complete receiver who will add a lot to McDaniels’ passing game.

Maybe just leave the throwing of the football to others.

