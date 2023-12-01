Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers proving to be steal of the offseason

The top receiver in the free agent market this offseason was Jakobi Meyers. He got a nice three-year deal from the Raiders worth around $33 million. That deal is already proving to be a steal for Las Vegas.

Despite playing with three different quarterbacks, Meyers has thrived as the No. 2 receiver in Las Vegas. He’s totaled over 600 yards on the season and has scored six times despite his usage varying from week to week.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they wrote about the veteran receiver and his performance against the Chiefs in Week 12. Here is what the site had to say about Meyers from Sunday:

Jakobi Meyers had his best receiving day since Week 7 (50 yards), and 73 of his yards came on third-down plays). Three of his third-down grabs went for 18-plus yards, including a 33-yard contested catch. Meyers caught his first touchdown since Week 7 and finished with a 153.3 passer rating when targeted.

There is a chance that the Raiders might move on from Davante Adams this offseason, but the fact that they have Meyers locked into a team-friendly deal is pretty encouraging. The offense has the pieces to be good, they just need to find the right quarterback to get all their weapons the ball.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire