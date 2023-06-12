Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers makes NFL all-underrated list

Every team has a player or two that just seems to go under the radar. Maybe it’s a linebacker who is really good in coverage. Or a running back that makes a bunch of splash plays despite limited touches. But for the Raiders, their most underrated player is someone who hasn’t even taken a snap for them yet.

In a recent article by Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire, he wrote about every team’s most underrated player heading into the 2023 NFL season. For the Raiders, that list included wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Here is a snippet of what Farrar had to say about the veteran receiver joining the Raiders this offseason:

Meyers joins a receiver group that was already stacked with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and rookie tight end Michael Mayer, so former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has all the targets he could want — and very few excuses. Last season, Meyers caught 67 passes on 96 targets for 804 yards and six touchdowns in a misbegotten offense run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Explosive plays were few and far between, but Meyers still managed to get his.

Myers has been highly productive over the last three years for the Patriots, racking up over 2,000 receiving yards. He is reliable and can play all three receiver spots in a pinch, which is something Josh McDaniels needs out of his playmakers.

Meyers might not put up huge numbers in Las Vegas as the Raiders are loaded with weapons on offense. But expect him to make a bunch of timely plays and be ready whenever his number is called.

