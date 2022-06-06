Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow named one of the league’s most underrated offensive players

It has taken three years, but Hunter Renfrow is finally starting to get the national respect that he deserves. In his third year with the team, he led the Raiders in receptions and yards as he was the de facto No. 1 receiver in the offense.

But just how good could Renfrow be in 2022 now that he is a full-time starter and one of the best slot receivers in the NFL?

In a recent article by Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire, he wrote about some of the NFL’s most underrated offensive players. That list included none other than Renfrow. Here is a small snippet of Farrar’s thoughts on the former Clemson receiver:

“Renfrow led the team in all those statistics, and just because Davante Adams is now part of that offense, don’t assume that Renfrow will be relegated to the back seat. Adams may be the NFL’s best overall receiver, but when you have a guy like Renfrow who can nail down so many of the intricacies of the position, he’ll be a big part of your passing game on a no-matter-what basis.”

Farrar explained in the piece that Renfrow is one of the league’s best slot receivers and he does so by being an elite route runner. With more attention going to Davante Adams this season, it should open up even more one-on-one matchups for Renfrow. And look for the Raiders to exploit those early and often in 2022.