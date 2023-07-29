Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow looking to get ‘bad taste’ out of his mouth from 2022 season

Just a year ago, Hunter Renfrow was coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Raiders. In his third year in the NFL, Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns as he was one of the most dominant slot receivers in the league.

The Raiders rewarded Renfrow with a contract extension, but his 2022 season was about as disappointing as it gets. He caught just 36 passes as he dealt with injuries all season long. Renfrow is healthy now, looking to remind everyone that he is still among the most dangerous slot players in the NFL.

Renfrow spoke to the media on Friday and expressed his excitement about this season. He also talked about getting the bad taste out of his mouth from the 2022 season:

“That’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them, that I’m a guy they can count on and just go and be consistent.”

Renfrow has always been Mr. Reliable, even back in his days at Clemson. And why it’s unclear what his role in the offense will be now that Jakobi Meyers has joined the team, look for Renfrow to find a way to make an impact entering his fifth year in the NFL.

