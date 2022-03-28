Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow among top free agents set to hit market in 2023

The Raiders have done a really good job of improving their roster this offseason, but also keeping cap space open for 2023 and beyond. According to OverTheCap.com, they are projected to have close to $80 million in cap space in 2023.

However, the Raiders are going to need all of that space as they have a few big-name free agents set to hit the open market.

In a recent article by ESPN, they took a look at the top 20 players scheduled free agents in 2023. That list included Derek Carr, who is on the last year of his deal. But it also included Pro Bowl receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Here is what the site had to say about the dynamic slot receiver going into the final year of his rookie contract:

“We can argue about the value of a slot receiver on the open market. Everyone thinks they can find someone to run those routes, and there is a wide variety of thought about what type of player to put in that position. But for those who want a profile in the mold of Wes Welker, Julian Edelman or Randall Cobb, Renfrow appears to be next up. He caught 103 passes last season and is every bit as quick and tough as those who have paved the way at this spot.”

The top “slot receiver-only” contract in the NFL is currently Keenan Allen at $20 million. However, he has a much longer track record of production than Renfrow and he can play on the outside if needed.

But with players like Christian Kirk and Kenny Golladay both receiving $18 million per year in free agency, it’s hard to make a case that Renfrow should be paid less than that as he’s been far more productive during his NFL career.

The Raiders will have a tough choice next season as they will need to decide if they can afford to pay Davante Adams and Renfrow nearly $50 million per season. But that’s a problem for next year. Instead, just enjoy watching these two Pro Bowl receivers play with each other in 2022.