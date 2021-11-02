Raiders WR Henry Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death after fatal car crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a serious Las Vegas car crash on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of one person. According to police, Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette collided into the rear of a Toyota Rav4, resulting in the death of the person inside.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released details of the crash to the public on Tuesday afternoon, describing Ruggs as showing "signs of impairment" after he got out of the car. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

"On November 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. This is an on-going investigation."

According to the police, Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. There are no details available regarding how the crash happened or what injuries Ruggs sustained. As the investigation is ongoing, it's not clear when Ruggs will be charged.