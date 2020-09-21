Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III expected to be active in Week 2 vs. Saints

The Raiders should have their starting two receivers back in the lineup this week as Henry Ruggs III looks to be available despite missing practice on Thursday and Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the rookie receiver is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

#Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III, listed as questionable with a knee injury this week, is expected to play tonight vs. the #Saints, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020





Ruggs was a huge weapon in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, tallying 66 yards on just four touches. But after he sustained an ankle injury in the first half, he didn’t make an impact for the final two quarters.

Look for the Raiders to be cautious with their top receiver as they will likely rotate him in and out in Week 2. However, it’s just a great sign that Ruggs’ injury isn’t serious and that he should be on the field tonight.

