Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III has a passer rating of 125.6 when targeted

There is a debate brewing in Raiders’ nation about how much they should or shouldn’t use Henry Ruggs III in the passing game. In the past three games, he’s seen a total of just nine targets. That feels low considering veteran Nelson Agholor saw nine targets in Week 7 alone.

Despite limited targets over the last month, Ruggs remains an incredibly efficient receiver. According to Pro Football Focus, the former No. 12 pick has a passer rating of 125.6 when targeted this season. Take a look at what the site thinks about Ruggs through six games this season:

“There is little doubt that Henry Ruggs being in the lineup just changes how a defense has to defend the Raiders. Though he didn’t see much of the reward for it this week, catching only two passes for 35 yards on three targets, you could see his threat open things up for other Las Vegas receivers and make the offense more threatening overall. Ruggs has been moved around the offense, splitting his time almost evenly between lining up wide or in the slot so far his rookie season. He may have only caught eight passes so far, but those passes have generated a 125.6 passer rating.”

As the season goes along, Ruggs figures to be a bigger part of the passing offense going forward. He is still learning the position, but he has already proven to be one of the most explosive receivers in all of the NFL. Look for Ruggs to see more work this week against the Cleveland Browns.

